European shares climb on vaccine hopes, mixed earnings

European shares rebounded on Wednesday from losses in the previous session, bolstered by positive updates on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, while investors weighed a mixed bag of quarterly reports at the start of earnings season.

REUTERS: European shares rebounded on Wednesday from losses in the previous session, bolstered by positive updates on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, while investors weighed a mixed bag of quarterly reports at the start of earnings season.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8per cent by 0720 GMT, with travel & leisure and miners leading gains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Market sentiment got a boost after U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in an ongoing early-stage study.

Hopes were high among investors heading into a EU summit later this week that leaders will agree on a recovery fund of 750 billion euros for pandemic-hammered economies.

Swedish telecom operator Tele2 AB jumped 4.1per cent as it reaffirmed its 2020 earnings outlook and plans for an extra shareholder payout.

Semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV slipped 1.3per cent despite forecasting overall growth for 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British fashion brand Burberry dropped 5.1per cent as it warned second-quarter revenue will remain impacted by the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)