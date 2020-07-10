European shares enter fourth day of declines, energy firms drag

European shares extended losses for a fourth straight session on Friday on worries that an economic recovery may fizzle out as coronavirus cases continue to rise globally.

REUTERS: European shares extended losses for a fourth straight session on Friday on worries that an economic recovery may fizzle out as coronavirus cases continue to rise globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.4per cent by 0714 GMT, with energy firms sliding 1.4per cent as oil prices fell on worries of fuel demand.

Other growth-sensitive sectors such as miners , insurers and banks fell between 0.8per cent and 1per cent.

The STOXX 600 was headed for a small weekly loss as an early bump from a rally in Chinese equities was offset by fears of more business shutdowns, particularly in the United States where more than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Thursday.

Among individual movers, Swiss duty free operator Dufry fell 5.3per cent after announcing cuts to personnel expenses by 20per cent to 30per cent this year as it tackles a plunge in sales caused by the pandemic.

German genetic testing firm Qiagen rose 3.1per cent after it reported a 68per cent rise in quarterly earnings amid strong demand for products used in coronavirus testing.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)