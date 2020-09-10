European shares inch higher with eyes on ECB

European shares edged higher on Thursday, with investors awaiting signs of more stimulus from the European Central Bank in the face of a strong euro, although it is expected to keep its policy unchanged.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.2per cent, as traders stayed away from making big bets ahead of the policy statement.

Investors will be focused on commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde, who will address a surging euro amid an economic recovery losing steam and anaemic inflation expectations.

The rate-sensitive European banks sector index was down 0.2per cent, while travel and leisure stocks bounced 0.7per cent following steep declines in the previous session.

Norway's Equinor rose 0.9per cent after it agreed to sell a 50per cent stake in two U.S. offshore wind power development projects to energy major BP for US$1.1 billion. BP shares fell 1.0per cent.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

