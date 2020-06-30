European shares tepid at the end of strong quarter

European shares were largely flat on Tuesday as investors booked some profits following a strong quarterly rebound, while improving China factory data and hopes of more U.S. stimulus buoyed sentiment in Asia.

REUTERS: European shares were largely flat on Tuesday as investors booked some profits following a strong quarterly rebound, while improving China factory data and hopes of more U.S. stimulus buoyed sentiment in Asia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index looked set to post its biggest quarterly gain since March 2015 with a 12.5per cent rise, as unprecedented economic stimulus, hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and relatively fewer coronavirus cases in Europe powered a rebound from March lows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, the index is down 13.5per cent for the year.

The trade-sensitive German DAX rose 0.2per cent after data showed China's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June as the government lifted lockdowns and stepped up investment.

Chipmakers STMicroelectronics , Infineon Technologies , ASM International rose between 1.4per cent and 2.8per cent after an upbeat revenue forecast from U.S. firm Micron Technology .

The broader STOXX 600 index was up 0.1per cent by 0720 GMT, although oil & gas , banking and automakers index were a drag.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Royal Dutch Shell fell 1.0per cent after saying it would write down the value of its assets by up to US$22 billion after lowering its long-term outlook on oil and gas prices.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)