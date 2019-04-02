European stock markets extend gains on China turnaround

LONDON: European stock markets rallied on Monday (Apr 1), building on strong pre-weekend gains, with investors buoyed by forecast-busting Chinese manufacturing.

Europe and Asia posted gains at the close, and Wall Street was also trading brightly in late morning business, despite weaker-than expected government data showing that US consumer spending declined in February.

"It's April Fools' Day, yet it's no joke that the stock market is set to open the second quarter on a sharply higher note," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

The pound meanwhile gained versus the dollar and euro, as British MPs prepared for a fresh round of votes on various options to try and break the Brexit deadlock.

On the corporate front, shares in EasyJet dived after the British no-frills airline said that uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the economic outlook is hitting demand for air travel.

News that inflation in the eurozone slowed to 1.4 per cent in March amid worries that its economy is losing steam triggered a selloff in the euro.

But the day's key event was a purchasing managers index (PMI) for March showing growth in the Chinese manufacturing sector was far better than expected.

"The Chinese manufacturing sector has been under the microscope ... as a weekend of positive news for the sector helps drive markets higher," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

"Four months of stagnant and negative growth in the manufacturing sector has understandably hit sentiment globally, given the impact Chinese business has upon global growth.

"Thus it comes as no surprise to see the optimists come out in force today" after the strong figures.

CONFIDENCE RISES FOR US-CHINA TALKS

"The manufacturing print ... will go a long way to allaying slowdown fears about China, at least in the short-term as the US-China trade talks move back to Washington this Wednesday," said OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Top negotiators from the world's two biggest economies meanwhile flagged progress in last week's discussions in Beijing on the tariffs row ahead of this week's talks.

While there have been few details, the general view on trading floors is that the economic superpowers are heading towards a deal that will end a spat that helped sink global markets towards the end of last year.

Beijing announced it would extend a delay on imposing tariffs on US cars, while also adding extremely strong painkiller fentanyl to a list of controlled substances, two key concessions to Washington that have boosted hopes for a trade deal.

In commodities, oil prices rose after Saudi oil giant Aramco revealed the world's biggest corporate profit last year, with net profit of US$111.1 billion that was more than double the US$50 billion reported by number two Apple.

Key figures around 1640 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 per cent at 7,317.38 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.4 per cent at 11,681.99 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 per cent at 5,405.53 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.0 per cent at 3,385.38

New York - Dow: UP 0.9 per cent at 26,154.67

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 per cent at 21,509.03 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.8 per cent at 29,562.02 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.6 per cent at 3,170.36 (close)

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3128 from US$1.3023 at 2100 GMT on Friday

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.43 pence from 86.14 pence

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1215 from US$1.1217

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.25 yen from 110.82 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: UP US$1.19 at US$68.77 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP US$1.00 at US$61.14 per barrel