European stock markets mixed on US-China trade deal hopes

LONDON: European stock markets rose for the most part on Monday (Mar 4) amid renewed hopes for a trade deal between China and the United States after reports said the two sides were close to a breakthrough.

The dollar traded mixed, and oil prices climbed higher.

Ahead of a busy week of data releases and expected market-moving events including the latest Brexit developments, indices got off to a positive start as investors cheered reports saying the tariff stand-off between the world's top two economies might soon be resolved.

Most Asian and European markets remained in positive territory to the close but the Dow Jones index gave up early gains to drop into the red in midday New York trade.

"US economic data has deteriorated and the threat of recession, while still relatively low, has risen," a Schwab Market Update noted.

The Wall Street Journal said negotiations in February had narrowed key differences and an agreement could be ready for signing at a summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this month.

The newspaper, as well as Bloomberg News, also said Beijing had tentatively agreed to lower tariffs or ease certain restrictions, work quicker to open up its auto market and increase its purchases of US goods.

In exchange for Chinese concessions, Washington would do away with most of the tariff hikes it imposed last year, the reports said.

"Investors are fully aware of these long-term challenges, but a more sustained ceasefire on tariffs will help to reduce business uncertainty," noted Tai Hui, Asia-Pacific chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"This could provide a much-needed lift to business sentiment and improve growth momentum entering the summer," he said.

But there were also warnings that investors could be left disappointed.

"With all this positivity comes the risk that the market is buying on this rumour mill and is becoming more exposed should the good news not materialise," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Niel Shearing at Capital Economics added that "even if a deal between the US and China on trade is ultimately agreed we don't expect that a trade truce will now provide a substantial shot in the arm to the global economy".

Focus turns on Tuesday to the start of China's annual National People's Congress where it is to unveil its 2019 growth forecast, while dealers will be looking for any measures to stimulate the slowing economy.

An official in Beijing on Monday said that the rubber-stamp legislature will vote next week on a bill that will bring "a fundamental change" for foreign investors, which could help ease trade tensions with the US.

Also on Tuesday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is to meet Britain's negotiating team, as both sides seek a breakthrough in the stalemated talks.

The meeting comes after Barnier said on Saturday that the European Union was ready to give Britain further guarantees to help push the troubled divorce deal through the British parliament.

Key figures around 1645 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,134.39 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 11,592.99 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 per cent at 5,286.57 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,317.12

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 25,726.37

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 per cent at 21,822.04 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 per cent at 28,959.59 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 per cent at 3,027.58 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1321 from US$1.1366

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3174 from US$1.3208

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.75 yen from 111.92 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 68 cents at US$65.75 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 78 cents at US$56.58 per barrel