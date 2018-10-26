European stock markets slump as volatile week ends with tech selloff

LONDON: European stock markets suffered another downturn on Friday (Oct 26) with tech stocks pummelled after US titans Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet missed key earnings targets, analysts said.

Geopolitics, Italian debt concerns and Brexit worries clouding the outlook for the global economy also helped pull the rug from under investors' feet, they said.

Fresh hefty losses came at the end of a hugely volatile trading week that has wiped out all 2018 gains for some markets.

"Risk aversion is alive and kicking on Friday, as weaker than expected tech earnings trigger the latest stampede and those still buying the dips once again get burned," said Craig Erlam at Oanda.

Amazon and Alphabet shares tumbled in morning New York business, helping to push the tech-heavy Nasdaq well over two per cent lower, while the Dow fell around 1.5 per cent.

'NERVOUS WRECK'

"Tech companies have raised the bar so high in recent years that the numbers reported by Amazon and Alphabet just weren't quite spectacular enough, not at a time when investors are a nervous wreck and fleeing for safety at the first sign of danger," he said.

The earnings reports added to already "skittish global sentiment", analysts at Charles Schwab said, and overshadowed earlier news of stronger-than-expected US growth in the third quarter.

The euro recovered against the dollar after posting a fresh two-month low point on Thursday amid concerns over Italy's debt pile.

S&P Global is to deliver an update on Italy's debt ratings after the markets close on Friday.

The dollar meanwhile struck a decade-high at 6.9682 against the yuan as US-China trade tensions rumble on.

Sterling hit a two-month low point under US$1.28 ahead of Britain's annual budget announcement on Monday, the last before the country exits the EU in March, but the pound recovered somewhat in the late European afternoon.

Following losses at the start of the week, stock markets showed signs of recovery on Thursday before diving once more ahead of the weekend break.

'DEAD CAT BOUNCE'

"Any hope that Thursday's recovery was anything more than a dead cat bounce was short-lived," said Erlam.

Both Amazon and Alphabet reported big jumps in quarterly profit but Amazon's sales forecast for the critical holiday-shopping quarter disappointed analysts. Alphabet's revenues in the just-finished quarter also lagged forecasts.

Amazon plummeted 9.2 per cent while Alphabet slumped 4.8 per cent.

Asian investors also took flight on Friday, with Hong Kong's main index closing down 1.1 per cent, while Tokyo ended 0.4-per cent lower and Shanghai gave up 0.2 per cent.

Singapore dived 1.4 per cent and Seoul shed 1.8 per cent. However, Wellington was marginally higher and Manila added more than one per cent.



Key figures around 1540 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 6,906.09 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 11,200.62 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.3 per cent at 4,967.37 (close)

Milan - FTSE MIB: DOWN 0.7 per cent at 18,683.27 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 3,134.89

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.5 per cent at 24,606.88

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 21,184.60 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 24,717.63 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 2,598.85 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1379 from US$1.1375 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2831 from US$1.2817

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.59 from 112.37 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 35 cents at US$77.24 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 5 cents at US$67.27 per barrel