European stock markets wobble as Trump lobs fresh tariffs threat

LONDON: European stock markets wobbled on Thursday (Jun 27) as investors pondered US President Donald Trump's threat to impose more tariffs on China should crunch talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping fail this weekend.

Equity markets in Asia rose, while European stocks were mixed as leaders gathered for the two-day G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, which opens on Friday.

Wall Street was also mixed in late morning trading, although sentiment was buoyed by updated data that confirmed America's economy grew at a solid 3.1 per cent clip in the first three months of the year.

Gold dropped after recent strong rallies, while oil prices retreated ahead of next week's key OPEC output meeting.

Bitcoin plunged nearly US$2,000 after recent surges, once more emphasising the volatility of cryptocurrencies.

"There have been conflicting and confusing reports as to exactly where the two sides stand ahead of the G20 and more importantly a side-line meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping," said Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at www.cityindex.co.uk

"The overall sensation in the market is that something positive will come out of this weekend, even if a renewed vow to keep talking," she said.

Before setting off for the G20 summit in Japan, Trump said in an interview that he had a "Plan B" in case the face-to-face talks show no progress, adding he would "take in billions and billions of dollars a month and we'll do less and less business with them".

He said Xi wanted to make a deal as "China's economy is going down the tubes".

His remarks on Fox Business Network came soon after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides were "90 per cent" of the way to an agreement when talks broke down last month, with the US blaming Beijing for backsliding.

Still, observers said traders were taking the latest developments with a pinch of salt.

"The market is unreactive to these types of headlines given that Trump has continued to adopt a 'good cop/bad cop' strategy with... Mnuchin," said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

"Instead, market participants are content to wait for Saturday's meeting to unfold, where the proof will be in the pudding.

"A harmonious photo op could go a long way to soothing investors' concerns at the market open on Monday," Innes added.

However, while there is optimism for an eventual agreement, analysts say they are not expecting anything major to come out of the Osaka meeting.

"The G20 is looking to be a disappointment to investors looking for a blockbuster trade deal to be announced and is now expected to yield a new round of talks between the US and China to be held later this year," added Oanda analyst Alfonso Esparza.

Key figures around 1530 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,402.33 points (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 5,493.16 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 per cent at 12,271.03

EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,443.33

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 per cent at 21,338.17 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.4 per cent at 28,621.42 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 per cent at 2,996.79 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1367 from US$1.1369 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2674 from US$1.2690

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.72 yen from 107.79

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 20 cents at US$66.29 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 11 cents at US$59.27 per barrel

Gold: DOWN at US$1,409.20 per ounce from US$1,410.78

Bitcoin - DOWN at US$11,699 from US$13,698