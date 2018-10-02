European stocks charge higher on North American trade deal

LONDON: European stock markets pushed higher on Monday (Oct 1) on news of a historic trade deal between Canada and the United States.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), agreed on Sunday, replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) - which US President Donald Trump had threatened to cancel.

"Late last night ... we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico," Trump tweeted.

Analysts at Briefing.com said the new deal makes modest changes to NAFTA, giving American farmers improved access to Canada's dairy market and capping Canada's auto exports to the United States, while strengthening intellectual property provisions.

"The trade agreement between the US and Canada has lifted global sentiment ... and it spurred on traders to snap up stocks," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.

Wall Street's main indices jumped higher at the opening of trading, following European and Asian markets higher.

In late morning trading the Dow was 1.0 per cent higher, just shy of an all-time high.

In Europe, both Frankfurt and Paris advanced, while London's blue-chip FTSE-100 retreated slightly, due to a stronger pound and weakness in construction and airline shares.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar leapt to a more than four-month pinnacle against the greenback , with the loonie at 1.2887 to one US dollar - a level last seen in May.

The Mexican peso also rose against the dollar.

TOKYO SCALES 27-YEAR PEAK

The news also helped send Tokyo stocks to a 27-year peak, but shares struggled elsewhere in Asian holiday trade.

Tokyo's leading Nikkei index closed at 24,245.76 - the highest since November 1991 - as traders shrugged off disappointing business confidence data and a weekend typhoon that hit the country.

Japanese equities also won support from the weaker yen against the dollar.

Analysts warned, however, that traders could be looking to take some cash off the table following recent healthy gains.

Markets in Hong Kong and China were shut for holidays.

Separately, the pound rose versus the dollar as British Prime Minister Theresa May gathered her ruling Conservative Party in the central city of Birmingham, facing an open revolt by former colleague Boris Johnson over her plans for Brexit.

Bloomberg reported that May is preparing to make a significant new Brexit offer to the EU in an attempt to open the door to a deal.

In US corporate action, shares in embattled US engineering giant General Electric jumped more than 11 per cent after it removed its CEO, warning it would fall short of its 2018 earnings guidance as cash flow struggles continue.

Shares in Tesla shot 16.4 per cent higher after its founder Elon Musk reached a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that leaves him as chief executive while forcing him to step down as chairman and pay a US$20 million fine.

The SEC filed charges last week against Musk, accusing him of committing securities fraud by misleading investors when he tweeted on Aug 7 that he had "funding secured" to privatise the electric automaker at US$420 a share, a comment that caused Tesla's share price to briefly spike.

"Traders feel Mr Musk got off lightly and are snapping up the stock," said Madden.

Meanwhile, oil prices hit a four-year high on concerns about sufficient supply when US sanctions hit Iranian exports next month.



Key figures around 1500 GMT:

New York - Dow Jones: UP 1.0 per cent at 26,715.40 points

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,495.67

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.8 per cent at 12,339.03

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 per cent at 5,506.82

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,415.41

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 per cent at 24,245.76 (close)

Hong Kong (closed) - Hang Seng at 27,788.52

Shanghai (closed) - Composite at 2,821.35

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1599 from US$1.1604 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3044 from US$1.3031

Dollar/yen: UP at 114.02 from 113.70 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 96 cents at US$83.69 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 68 cents at US$73.93 per barrel