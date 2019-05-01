European stocks drop despite bright GDP

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets mostly fell on Tuesday (Apr 30) on downbeat Chinese data, and despite news that the eurozone economy grew more than anticipated in the first quarter.

Sentiment was rocked by news of a below-forecast reading on factory activity in China.

The European single currency edged upwards but most markets were also preoccupied with disappointing US technology results including Google-parent Alphabet.

Activity in China's factories barely grew last month, indicating the world's number two economy continues to struggle. The reading comes after a surprise jump last month that had fuelled hopes of stabilisation.

The news weighed in Asia alongside poor tech sector earnings, although Shanghai rose as investors fished for bargain shares.

"Today's latest macro data has painted a mixed picture about the health of the global economy, causing (most) stocks to fall in Asia overnight with Europe also starting on the back foot," said Forex.com analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"It comes after the latest Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) from China's manufacturing and services sectors disappointed expectations, casting fresh doubts over the world's second largest economy.

"However, there was some positive news out of the eurozone, where the economy expanded at a slightly faster pace than expected."

In afternoon deals, London stocks were down 0.4 per cent. Elsewhere, Paris shed 0.4 per cent and Frankfurt slid 0.2 per cent.

Milan's stock market however gained 0.2 per cent on welcome news that Italy has emerged from recession.

The overall eurozone economy expanded by a better than forecast 0.4 per cent in the first quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, dampening talk of a looming recession in Europe.

The figure exceeded the expectations of analysts interviewed by data company Factset that forecast 0.3 per cent growth.

TECH SELLOFF

In Asia, tech firms also took a hit as two of the biggest names in the sector posted disappointing earnings, dampening sentiment on markets in the region.

Alphabet reported a 29 per cent drop in quarterly earnings on slower-than-expected revenue growth after US markets closed.

Google shares fell around eight per cent when trading started in New York.

Meanwhile smartphone and chip titan Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday morning its operating profit plunged a worse-than-expected 60.2 per cent in January-March as sales also tumbled.

The release of Apple's results later in the day will be nervously watched by the market with some observers suggesting a weak reading could spark more heavy selling. The Dow edged up 0.2 per cent in opening trading, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.7 per cent.



Key figures around 1330 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 7,408.08 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 12,301.16

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 5,561.45

Milan - FTSE Mib: UP 0.2 per cent at 21,839.57

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 3,495.41

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 29,702.03 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,078.34 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: closed for holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1220 from US$1.1186 at 2100 GMT Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3030 from US$1.2937

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.38 from 111.65

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 97 cents at US$73.01 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 79 cents at US$64.29 per barrel