European stocks, oil prices tumble as China warns on metal exports

LONDON: European stock markets and oil prices tumbled on Wednesday (May 29) as China reportedly warned it could limit exports of rare metals, used in cameras, computers, smartphones and televisions, in its trade war with the United States.

Troubling movements on bond markets also suggested that economies could be in for a rocky ride, analysts warned.

"Again we see how the market is moving around on US-China news flow that is hard to lock down," commented Niel Wilson at Markets.com.

"China's threats to stop rare earth exports are clearly a bargaining chip, if not exactly a trump card, but one the market is starting to really take seriously," he noted.

Asian equities slid as investors grew anxious about a possible economic slowdown in the absence of progress in resolving the US-China trade spat.

In a sign of intensifying concern over economic growth, the yield, or rate of return for investors, on the 10-year US government bonds hit 2.22 per cent, the lowest level since September 2017.

"As the US 10-year treasuries rally, the yield declines, so much so that it has inverted, falling below the yield curve of the 3-month treasury," noted Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at cityindex.

"This is the second time this year that the 10-year and 3-month yield curves have inverted. Historically, an inversion is considered a warning signal for a recession. The bond market last sounded this alarm back in 2007," when the world was on the brink of a financial crisis, she added.

"With investors flocking to US 10-year Treasury bonds on Tuesday night - yields are at a 20-month low - the European markets resumed their fearful performance on Wednesday," remarked Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

"The catalyst for the latest round of losses was a thinly-veiled threat from China over its willingness to throw around its rare earth weight in its battle with the US."

A Chinese state media report suggested Beijing would restrict exports of rare earths, using the minerals as leverage in the trade dispute.

CHINA'S 'SECRET WEAPON'?

Rare earths are a key component in electrical devices and any move to restrict their supply would have a devastating impact on manufacturers, with China producing more than 95 per cent of the metals.

"Given that the materials are used in everything from iPhones to missile guidance systems to electric cars ... the country may have found its not-so-secret weapon in the trade war," Campbell added.

Economists agree that a trade dispute between the world's top two economies has grim implications for consumers, who ultimately bear the costs of punitive tit-for-tat tariffs.

Back in Europe, investors digested the implications of a possible new row between the European Commission and Italian authorities over budget plans that would push Rome's public deficit above the EU limit.

The Commission said it had asked for "clarifications" on Italy's 2019 budget, but the country's far right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini brushed off the threat.

The yield on 10-year Italian government bonds rose to 2.64 per cent.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 7,185.30 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.6 per cent at 11,897.81 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.7 per cent at 5,222.12 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.5 per cent at 3,297.81

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.5 per cent at 24,973.25

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 per cent at 21,003.37 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 27,235.71 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 per cent at 2,914.70 (close)

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2618 from US$1.2653 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 88.21 pence from 88.20 pence

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1127 from US$1.1160

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.35 yen from 109.38 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN US$1.21 at US$68.90 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN US$1.71 at US$57.43 per barrel