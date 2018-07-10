European stocks power on as sterling halts slide

LONDON: Stock markets across the world rose on Tuesday (Jul 10) with investors feeling optimistic about the upcoming corporate results season, especially in the US, dealers said.

The British pound stemmed its decline against the dollar and euro after key resignations from the UK government over Brexit hammered the currency.

Trade war worries also took a back seat as bullish sentiment prevailed.

"With the prospect of a positive earnings' season ahead of us, investors seem to have forgotten the threat of further trade tensions," said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS.

According to the FactSet data provider, S&P 500 company earnings are expected to grow 20 per cent in the second quarter.

But when adding in "the potential for positive surprises", growth could well exceed 23 per cent, said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

STERLING CREEPS BACK

The British pound remained under pressure, but managed small gains, one day after Brexit divisions sparked the shock resignations of two senior ministers including foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

Both Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis quit Monday in a heavy blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's authority - and her plan for leaving the European Union.

The news sparked speculation of a potential leadership challenge and the threat of another general election.

"Theresa May defiantly stood her ground on Monday," said Jasper Lawler, analyst at London Capital Group.

"With threats of a vote of no confidence unfounded, she lives to fight another day as prime minister ... (and) the pound managed to pick itself up."

But the market remains nervous of any signs of a leadership challenge to May, said XTB analyst David Cheetham.

"Should one occur, and be successful, then there is the potential for further declines in sterling," he said.

STOCKS CLIMB

Back in stock markets, Europe followed most of Asia higher after another strong lead from New York on Monday.

Wall Street moved ahead on Tuesday, adding momentum to key European markets which all closed in the green, although London was held back by the recovering pound.

Frankfurt's gains came despite a gloomy ZEW survey showing that German investor confidence had plunged sharply in July.

Oil prices rose, partly on expectations of US sanctions on key producer Iran and ongoing political and economic turmoil in Venezuela.

Traders were also watching Norwegian oil production after strike action on a Shell North Sea oilfield prompted the first outages.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,692.04 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 per cent at 12,609.85 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 per cent at 5,434.36 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,473.31

New York - Dow: UP 0.6 per cent at 24,916.82

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 per cent at 22,196.89 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 28,682.25 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 2,827.63 (close)

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3278 from US$1.3260 at 2100 GMT Monday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1732 from US$1.1751

Dollar/yen: UP at 111.24 yen from 110.85 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: UP 63 cents at US$78.70 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 12 cents at US$73.97