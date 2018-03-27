European stocks rebound as trade war fears recede

LONDON: Stock markets rose on Tuesday (Mar 27) as fading fears of a US-China trade war prompted fresh buying in Europe and pushed Wall Street higher for the second straight session.

"US stocks are adding to yesterday's sharp recovery in early action, with trade war concerns between China and the US appearing to continue to cool," Charles Schwab consultants said.

Investors were "buoyed" by a "softening trade stance", senior market analyst Craig Erlam of OANDA said.

Trump last week imposed tariffs on some US$60 billion of Chinese imports over the "theft" of intellectual property.

This week, nerves were soothed as it emerged that high-level talks had been taking place between the world's top two economies to find an agreement.

DON'T GET TOO EXCITED

Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said the ongoing rebound went some way towards unwinding losses "from one of the worst weeks in recent years for stock markets".

But he cautioned investors "not to get too excited" because "huge up-days do not typically happen in a strong market".

Instead, this looked like a "dead cat bounce", Lawler said.

In Europe, takeover activity boosted sentiment - with shares in GlaxoSmithKline jumping after the British drugs giant agreed to buy Novartis' stake in the pair's consumer healthcare joint venture for US$13 billion (€10.4 billion).

The Swiss group said the sale of the 36.5 per cent stake would enable it to focus on its core pharmaceutical business.

Earlier on Tuesday, Asia also performed well, with Tokyo closing higher thanks to a drop in the yen against the dollar, as traders shifted out of assets considered safe in times of uncertainty and turmoil.

Seoul rose 0.6 per cent and the won climbed more than one per cent against the dollar on speculation Kim had visited China - in what would have been his first trip outside North Korea since assuming power at the end of 2011.

And if confirmed, the visit would mark the latest development in the fast-paced shift towards an easing of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Key figures around 1545 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.5 per cent at 6,994.85 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.6 per cent at 11,970.83 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 per cent at 5,115.74 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.2 per cent at 3,316.95

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 per cent at 24,409.25

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7 per cent at 21,317.32 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 per cent at 30,790.83 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 per cent at 3,166.65 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 105.71 yen from 105.43 yen at 2100 GMT

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2402 from US$1.2500

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.4156 from US$1.4230

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 11 cents at US$69.41 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 34 cents at US$65.21 per barrel