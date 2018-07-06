European stocks rise as trade war rhetoric seems to soften

LONDON: Stocks rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday (Jul 5) as investors entertained a glimmer of hope that negotiations may yet soften the blow of an unfolding trade war between Washington and the EU, dealers said.

European car stocks surged after the US ambassador in Berlin, Richard Grenell, told bosses of Germany's biggest car firms that Washington was calling on the EU to bring tariffs to zero on car imports - in exchange for equal treatment by the US.

Advertisement

European auto sector concerns were "easing a bit to boost the markets in Europe", observed analysts at Charles Schwab, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded by saying she would back talks with trading partners on lowering automobile tariffs.

In Milan, Fiat Chrysler stock gained more than five per cent and in Paris, Peugeot and Renault were three per cent or more higher in closing trade.

German auto shares also rose across the board, with BMW up more than one per cent, while Daimler and Volkswagen both added over two per cent on the day.

This, combined with strong German economic data, made the Dax index in Frankfurt Europe's star performer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Paris and London stock markets also rose.

Wall Street was higher as traders returned to their desks after Wednesday's national holiday and reacted to solid US employment data, which offset worries about trade tensions, as well as a possible lessening of tension between Washington and the EU.

'NO CHOICE BUT TO FIGHT'

But analysts were quick to point out that the bigger trade war - between the US and China - is still happening as Washington is set to begin enforcing tariffs on more than US$34 billion (€29 billion) in Chinese imports from Friday.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Beijing has vowed to respond with its own tariffs immediately, arguing it has "no choice but to fight" and accusing Washington of "opening fire on the whole world" with the trade restrictions.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said "there has been a subtle but distinct shift in the number of voices who are now saying this could all end up in a big global mess with a huge hit to global growth".

In Europe meanwhile, official data showed German industrial orders bounced back in May after a string of setbacks, suggesting Europe's largest economy may not face the sharp slowdown some observers feared.

Thursday's positive data was "more evidence that the economy could rebound during the second half of the year", ING Diba bank economist Carsten Brzeski commented.

The euro gained after the data.

OIL PRICES LOWER

Elsewhere, oil prices traded lower after Trump fired a warning shot at OPEC.

"The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help," Trump tweeted, adding: "REDUCE PRICING NOW!"

The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help. If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $’s. This must be a two way street. REDUCE PRICING NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2018

Oil prices have been on an upward trend as Saudi Arabia struggles to offset supply disruptions around the world including in OPEC and non-cartel producing countries.

A surprise rise in US oil inventories reported on Thursday also weighed on prices, dealers said.

Key figures around 1540 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,603.22 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.2 per cent at 12,464.29 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 per cent at 5,366.32 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 per cent at 3,440.92

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 per cent at 24,281.43

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 21,546.99 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 28,182.09 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 2,733.88 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1703 from US$1.1657 at 2100 GMT Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3224 from US$1.3230

Dollar/yen: UP at 110.60 yen from 110.49 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 60 cents at US$77.64 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 98 cents at US$73.16 per barrel