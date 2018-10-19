European stocks slip on fears of rising US interest rates

LONDON: European stock markets slipped on Thursday (Oct 18) as fears of rising US interest rates undermined any attempt at recovery following heavy recent losses, analysts said.

Global markets are "scrutinising yesterday's release of the minutes from the US Fed's September monetary policy meeting that suggested rate hikes are likely to continue", analysts at Charles Schwab said.

What's more, rate fears are just one item on a smorgasbord of worries, including over global trade wars, high oil price, Brexit uncertainty and Italy's ongoing fiscal troubles, analysts said.

London, Frankfurt and Paris all closed the day lower, after "sipping on a Brexit/trade war/Italian budget/US interest rates cocktail", as Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell put it.

Early on in the session, European markets made a modest attempt at recovery but fizzled out as soon as it became clear that US investors wouldn't play along.

Approaching midday in New York, all three main US stock market indexes were down.

Earlier, Asian markets resumed falls as investors contemplated the outlook for more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while Washington added to China-US frictions.

Shanghai tumbled nearly three per cent to a four-year low as already-strained relations between China and the US took another hit after the White House said it plans to withdraw from an international treaty on postal rates, in a decision aimed at pressuring Beijing.

The "president has gone postal, escalating US-China tensions and a stronger dollar will pose considerable headwinds to local equity markets," warned Oanda analyst Stephen Innes.

BREXIT TRANSITION EXTENSION?

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would consider extending the transition period after Brexit for a few months if needed, to agree a new trade deal with the European Union.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier raised the idea as a way of breaking the deadlock on how to keep Britain's border with Ireland open after Brexit, the key issue holding up the divorce talks.

But May emphasised she did not expect the extension beyond the current date of December 2020 to be needed, amid anger among eurosceptics at home that Britain could be tied to the EU indefinitely.

"Markets appear to be viewing the Brexit negotiations with the same exhaustion as everyone else, as both sides play for time," noted IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

"The risk of wandering into a 'no deal' scenario is still on the rise," he warned.

The British pound duly weakened on Thursday, which in turn helped London's FTSE index - which includes many multinational companies with earnings mostly in other currencies - outperform its European peers.

Key figures around 1540 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 7,026.99 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.1 per cent at 11,589.21 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.6 per cent at 5,116.79 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 per cent at 3,211.59

New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.9 per cent at 25,469.50

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 per cent at 22,658.16 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 25,454.55 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 2.9 per cent at 2,486.42 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1506 from US$1.1501 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3079 from US$1.3115

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.18 from 112.65 yen

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 21 cents at US$79.21 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 15 cents at US$69.60 per barrel