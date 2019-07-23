European stocks tread water as oil gains on Gulf standoff

LONDON: European stocks marked time near their opening levels in Europe and the US on Monday (Jul 22) after losses in Asia as traders readied for earnings reports from hi-tech heavyweights later in the week.

Oil prices spiked higher meanwhile, before easing back to conserve modest gains amid ongoing tension in the Gulf, where Iran still held a British-flagged tanker seized late last week.

With the second-quarter earnings season underway, "so far companies are beating low expectations, which may just be enough to avert an earnings recession," commented Neil Wilson at Markets.com.

"By the end of the week we should know a lot more about the state of corporate America," he added.

Among the companies that will come under scrutiny are Facebook, Google parent company Alphabet and Amazon.

On oil markets, concern focused on the Gulf, as Britain repeated its demand that Iran release the Stena Impero, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized on Friday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Traders are clearly a little on edge due to the importance of the passage for global oil supplies," remarked Craig Erlam at the Oanda brokerage.

"Oil prices haven't risen too much yet but if the situation deteriorates further, we should possibly brace for higher prices," he added.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said Monday that "the oil market is currently well supplied", and added that it was "ready to act quickly and decisively in the event of a disruption."

In late afternoon deals in Europe, London Brent oil had gained 1.1 per cent and New York crude was up by 0.6 per cent.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat in midday trading.

ASIAN STOCKS SLIDE

Asian equities retreated earlier in the day on dimming hopes for a sharp interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, although all the firms on a new tech-focused board in China rallied on its opening day.

Traders took a step back after last week's gains as the New York Federal Reserve tempered comments from its president, John Williams, who had suggested the central bank could cut borrowing costs by 50 basis points at its policy meeting this month.

Bets that the Fed will only reduce rates by 25 basis points provided support to the dollar against most high-yielding, riskier currencies.



Key figures around 1600 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,514.93 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 per cent at 12,289.40 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 per cent at 5,567.02 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,489.92

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 21,416.79 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.4 per cent at 28,371.26 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.3 per cent at 2,886.97 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1216 from US$1.1221

Dollar/pound: DOWN at US$1.2480 from US$1.2502

Dollar/yen: UP at 107.91 yen from 107.71 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 66 cents at US$63.13 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 33 cents at US$55.96 per barrel