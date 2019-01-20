Eurotunnel boss says a second referendum would still back Brexit

Britons would back Brexit again if asked to vote in a second referendum, the head of Eurotunnel said on Sunday.

Jacques Gounon told RTL radio the original 2016 vote for Brexit was largely motivated by "anti-immigration" feeling, which would come into play again in any second plebiscite.

"If there was a second referendum, I am convinced that it would again lead to a Brexit, perhaps with an even bigger percentage," he said.

Gounon is the chairman and chief executive of Getlink , the holding company of Eurotunnel which runs the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France.

On Jan. 16, Eurotunnel said it was taking steps to ensure that any 'no-deal' Brexit would have minimal impact on its transport network.

