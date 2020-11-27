Eurozone banks far behind on climate disclosure: ECB

FRANKFURT: Only 3 per cent of the euro zone's top banks disclose all basic information about their exposure to climate-related risk, the European Central Bank said on Friday (Nov 27).

"As of yet, virtually none of the institutions in the scope of the assessment would meet a minimum level of disclosures," the ECB said in a report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Institutions do not yet comprehensively disclose their risk profile and ... significant efforts are needed to promote transparency in the financial markets on the climate-related and environmental risks institutions are exposed to," it added.

The ECB was also unveiling new guidelines on the matter, with a view to reviewing the sector's progress and take measures in 2022.