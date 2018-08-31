Eurozone inflation slips in August

BRUSSELS: Inflation in the eurozone slowed to two per cent in August, data showed on Friday (Aug 31), as high oil prices fell back slightly.

Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-country single currency bloc edged lower from 2.1 per cent in July, leaving inflation on level with the European Central Bank's (ECB) target of near or lower than 2.0 per cent.

Advertisement

Inflation was in line with forecasts and will confirm expectations that the ECB's massive stimulus programme to prop up prices in the eurozone will come to a close in December.

However, closely watched core inflation - which strips out energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - fell to 1.0 per cent in August, from 1.1 per cent in the previous month.

Eurostat also said that unemployment in the eurozone remained stable in July at 8.2 per cent, the lowest rate since November 2008 and the earlier stages of the financial crisis.

Unemployment in the 28 member countries of the European Union fell to 6.8 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joblessness in the area has been falling steadily since it fell below the symbolic threshold of 10.0 per cent in September 2016.

However, it is still higher than the average rate before the global financial crisis, when it stood at 7.5 per cent.

Among the 19 single currency countries, the lowest unemployment rates in July was recorded in Germany at 3.4 per cent, according to Eurostat.

The highest rate was that of Greece, which just exited its painful bailout programme, with 19.5 per cent in May, the latest available figure. This was a steep drop from 20.0 per cent just a month earlier.