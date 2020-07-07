Eurozone set for deeper recession, less steep rebound: Commission

BRUSSELS: The eurozone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought, the European Commission forecast on Tuesday (Jul 7), with France, Italy and Spain struggling the most due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downbeat assessment of Europe's economy comes amid concern the US recovery may also be faltering as a surge of new coronavirus infections prompts states to delay and in some cases reverse plans to let stores reopen and activities resume.

The EU executive said the 19 nation single currency area would contract by a record 8.7 per cent this year before rising by 6.1 per cent in 2021. In early May, the Commission had forecast a downturn this year of 7.7 per cent and a rebound in 2021 of 6.3 per cent.

The Commission said it had to revise its previous forecasts because the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown measures in eurozone countries was proceeding less swiftly than it had initially predicted.

The EU executive significantly cut its earlier forecasts for France, Italy and Spain, three of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, and now expects now downturns in excess of 10 per cent this year in each nation.

Conversely, for the eurozone's largest economy, Germany, where widespread testing has helped limit fatalities, the 2020 downturn would be 6.3 per cent, less pronounced than May forecast of 6.5 per cent. The rebound in Germany in 2021 is however expected to be less pronounced than previously estimated.

The new figures indicate an economic recovery gathering momentum in June, although it is based on a number of "critical" assumptions.

The forecasts assume no second wave of infections triggering renewed restrictions, although social distancing measures would persist, while monetary and fiscal policy measures are expected to support the recovery.

The main risks include a potential wave of new infections, more permanent scars from the crisis, including unemployment and corporate insolvencies, and the absence of a EU-UK future relationship deal.

"At the global level, the still rising rate of infections, particularly in the US and emerging markets, has deteriorated the global outlook and is expected to act as a drag on the European economy," the report said.

The Commission said its inflation forecasts were little changed, at 0.3 per cent this year and 1.1 per cent in 2021.

In the United States, high-frequency data assembled by Federal Reserve officials, economists, cellphone tracking companies, and employee time management firms suggests activity has slowed in recent days after an upbeat employment read-out.

Some reopening plans have been put on hold and restrictions placed on the bars, restaurants and other hospitality industry companies that helped the US economy add 4.8 million jobs in June.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the US recovery was in danger of stalling due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

