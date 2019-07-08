Eva Airways says strike to end on Tuesday

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Eva Airways Corp said on Sunday (Jul 7) its cabin crew's strike will end on Tuesday after it reached an agreement with the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU).

The company estimated in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange the strike - the longest ever for Taiwan's aviation industry - had cost T$3.02 billion (US$97 million) in lost revenue as of Jul 7.

A total of 681 flights between Jun 20 and Jul 7 were been cancelled due to the strike, affecting nearly 300,000 passengers, the airline said, adding the TFAU agreed not to stage another strike for three years as part of the deal.

Eva Airways reported T$179.9 billion in revenue and a net profit of T$6.55 billion for 2018.

"As the strike has finally come to an end, EVA will gradually resume scheduled flights by the end of July and will make necessary adjustments to its service operation in August depending on the number of cabin crew able to work and passengers' travel demand," the firm said in a separate statement.

Eva Air, which is known for the Hello Kitty livery of some of its jets, operates flights to many places around Asia as well as to North America and Europe.

It had filed several lawsuits against the union since the strike began on Jun 20, including one that seeks T$34 million for each day of what the company has called an "illegal strike."