Ex-CEO of Indonesia's Gojek to keep stake as 'passive shareholder:' Spokesman
JAKARTA: Gojek's ex-CEO and co-founder Nadiem Makarim, who is leaving the ride-hailing and payments company to join President Joko Widodo's cabinet, will keep his stake in the company but without any advisory or executive role, a Gojek spokesman said on Tuesday.
"He will be a passive shareholder. No role within the business and no influence on the company," the spokesman said.
Gojek said on Monday that President Andre Soelistyo and the other co-founder Kevin Aluwi would replace Makarim as co-CEOs.