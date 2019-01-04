Ex-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on US charges over Mozambique loans

Three former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers were arrested in London on Thursday on U.S. charges that they took part in a US$2 billion fraud scheme involving state-owned companies in Mozambique, a U.S. official said.

The arrests came five days after former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang was arrested in South Africa as part of the same criminal case, which was brought by federal prosecutors in New York. Those prosecutors will seek the defendants' extradition to the United States.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)