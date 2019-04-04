Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn arrested for fourth time: NHK

Japanese prosecutors arrested ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, after Japanese media reported that authorities were building a new case against him over payments made to an dealer in Oman.

Prosecutors arrest Ghosn for suspicion of aggravated breach of trust, NHK said.

