Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns: NHK

Business

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer Hironaka resigns: NHK

Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, has resigned following his client's flight to Lebanon, NHK reported on Thursday, citing comments from the lawyer.

Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of the former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn, attends a news c
FILE PHOTO: Junichiro Hironaka, chief lawyer of the former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn, attends a news conference at Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bookmark

TOKYO: Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn's lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, has resigned following his client's flight to Lebanon, NHK reported on Thursday, citing comments from the lawyer.

Hironaka's office was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark