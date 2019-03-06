Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn pays bail, Tokyo court says, paving way for release on Wednesday

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn has paid bail of 1 billion yen (US$8.9 million), the Tokyo District Court said on Wednesday, clearing the way for his release from the Tokyo detention center where he has been held for more than 100 days.

Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19 on suspicion of financial misconduct.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by David Dolan)