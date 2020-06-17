Ex-Tommy Hilfiger boss Grieder to become new Hugo Boss CEO

German fashion house Hugo Boss has appointed former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive, it said on Tuesday.

Grieder, the former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, will start on June 1, 2021 and succeed Mark Langer, who is stepping down on Sept. 30, 2020 after serving as CEO of Hugo Boss since May 2016, the group said.

Finance chief Yves Mueller will serve as the management board's spokesman in the interim period, it added.

