Exchange operator CME's quarterly profit slumps 35per cent

REUTERS: CME Group , the world's biggest futures exchange operator, on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit plunged 35per cent as decreased trading volumes resulted in lower fees for clearing and settling transactions.

Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at US$411.5 million, or US$1.15 per share, compared with US$636.3 million, or US$1.78 per share, last year.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)