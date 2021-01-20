Exclusive: Biden administration eyes creating White House antitrust czar - sources

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position to focus on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with the situation said.

WASHINGTON: The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position to focus on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with the situation said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose; Editing by Chris Reese)

