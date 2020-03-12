Exclusive: Boeing to separate potentially risky 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service - sources

Boeing Co plans to separate 737 MAX wiring bundles, flagged by regulators as potentially dangerous, before the jet returns to service, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The changes mark a reversal from the U.S. planemaker's initial recommendation to the FAA, and pose a fresh hurdle on the jet's already-delayed return to service.

