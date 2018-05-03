Exclusive: Bombardier and Airbus unveil leaders of new CSeries partnership - memo

Bombardier and Airbus unveiled to employees the top leaders for the CSeries program, in a further step towards finalizing a deal that will see the European planemaker taking control of the Canadian jetliner, according to a memo to staff on Wednesday that was seen by Reuters.

Philippe Balducchi, head of performance management for Airbus Commercial Aircraft and well known to analysts as a former head of investor relations, will be CEO of the 12-executive team that includes six members from each planemaker, according to the memo to employees signed by chief executives from both companies.

The two companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

