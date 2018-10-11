Exclusive: Brazil's Bolsonaro would not sell Petrobras in short-term - party chief

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

RIO DE JANEIRO: The far-right front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has no plans to privatize state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA in the short-term if elected, the president of his Social Liberal Party told Reuters on Wednesday.

Party President Gustavo Bebianno said the sale of Petrobras could be considered in the medium term, but only after the company had been cleaned up and revitalized.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Anthony Boadle)