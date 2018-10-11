Exclusive: Brazil's Bolsonaro would not sell Petrobras in short-term - party chief

Business

Exclusive: Brazil's Bolsonaro would not sell Petrobras in short-term - party chief

The far-right front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has no plans to privatize state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA in the short-term if elected, the president of his Social Liberal Party told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil&apos;s state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in th
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

RIO DE JANEIRO: The far-right front-runner in Brazil's presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has no plans to privatize state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA in the short-term if elected, the president of his Social Liberal Party told Reuters on Wednesday.

Party President Gustavo Bebianno said the sale of Petrobras could be considered in the medium term, but only after the company had been cleaned up and revitalized.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Anthony Boadle)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark