Exclusive: Canada's Couche-Tard drops Carrefour takeover plan -source

Business

Exclusive: Canada's Couche-Tard drops Carrefour takeover plan -source

Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after its takeover proposal ran into stiff opposition from the French government, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Carrefour Hypermarket store in France
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Carrefour is seen on a shopping trolley at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after its takeover proposal ran into stiff opposition from the French government, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The decision to end merger talks came after a meeting on Friday between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Couche-Tard's founder and chairman, Alain Bouchard, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

Both Couche-Tard and Carrefour declined to comment.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark