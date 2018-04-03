Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation - sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

CBS Corp plans to make an all-stock offer for Viacom that values the U.S. media company at below its current market valuation, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, indicating tough negotiations lie ahead.

As part of its initial offer to be submitted in the next few days, CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves will propose to stay at the helm for at least two years if the U.S. media company's bid to merge with peer Viacom Inc is accepted, according to the sources.

The sources wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

CBS and Viacom declined to comment.

