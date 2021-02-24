Exclusive: CDP consortium to value Atlantia's unit 9 billion euros in bid - sources

A consortium of investors led by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is expected to approve a binding offer for Atlantia's 88per cent stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia on Tuesday, two sources close to the matter said.

MILAN: A consortium of investors led by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is expected to approve a binding offer for Atlantia's 88per cent stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia on Tuesday, two sources close to the matter said.

The bid will be based on a valuation of 9 billion euros (US$11 billion) for 100per cent of Autostrade per l'Italia, the sources said.

The offer is not likely to include condition protecting the buyers from the legal risks linked to the 2018 collapse of a bridge run by Autostrade, one of the sources said.

CDP, Macquarie and Blackstone all declined to comment.

(US$1 = 0.8226 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

