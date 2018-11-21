Exclusive: Chevron granted waiver from US biofuel laws at Utah plant - source

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted oil major Chevron Corp a 2017 hardship waiver from the country's biofuel laws for its Utah plant earlier this year, according to a source familiar with the company's operations.

NEW YORK: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted oil major Chevron Corp a 2017 hardship waiver from U.S. biofuel laws for its Utah refinery earlier this year, according to a source familiar with the company's operations.

Chevron, which reported a net income of US$9.2 billion in 2017, becomes the largest known company to be awarded a hardship waiver from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which requires refiners to blend biofuels like ethanol into their fuel pool or buy compliance credits from competitors that do.

The waivers, which have grown significantly under the Trump administration, have angered corn-belt farmers who say it hurts demand for ethanol and other biofuels.

California-based Chevron declined on Tuesday to confirm whether it received a small refinery hardship waiver, but did say that seeking them can level the playing field.

"EPA has acknowledged that it has granted several small refinery exemptions from the RFS. Any Chevron refinery not exempted from the RFS would be at a disadvantage in the highly competitive markets where we operate," the company said in an emailed statement.

The EPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Refineries with a capacity less than 75,000 barrels-per-day can receive waivers from the RFS if they prove compliance would cause them disproportionate hardship

The EPA, under President Donald Trump, has greatly expanded the waiver program, awarding 29 exemptions for the 2017 calendar year, up from 19 in 2016 and just seven in 2015, EPA data shows.

Reuters previously reported that Chevron, along with oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, sought a hardship waiver from U.S. biofuel laws.

The status of the Exxon Mobil application is unclear.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)