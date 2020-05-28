Exclusive: Chevron sees up to 15per cent reduction in positions - memo

Chevron Corp expects a 10per cent to 15per cent reduction in positions across the company as part of restructuring efforts it started late last year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

REUTERS: Chevron Corp expects a 10per cent to 15per cent reduction in positions across the company as part of restructuring efforts it started late last year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

As of the end of last year, Chevron had 48,200 employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)