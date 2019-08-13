Exclusive: China central bank official says yuan at right level, disorderly capital flows unlikely
China's yuan is at an appropriate level currently and its fluctuations will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuters on Tuesday.
BEIJING: China's yuan is at an appropriate level currently and its fluctuations will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuters on Tuesday.
China is able to "navigate all scenarios" arising from Washington's recent move to label Beijing a currency manipulator, Zhu Jun, head of the central bank's international department, said in a text interview with Reuters.
She said China was "shocked" by the U.S. Treasury Department's move last week to label China a currency manipulator, hours after China let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade.
China is confident that the yuan will be a "strong currency" over the medium and long term, Zhu said.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)