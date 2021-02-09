Exclusive: Congressional Democrats set to back more than US$50 billion for transportation sector

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are set to release a sweeping plan on Monday to provide more than US$50 billion in additional assistance to U.S. airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak and create a new US$3 billion program to assist aviation manufacturers with payroll costs, according to documents seen by Reuters and sources briefed on the matter.

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the U.S. Congress are set to release a sweeping plan on Monday to provide more than US$50 billion in additional assistance to U.S. airlines, transit systems, airports and passenger railroad Amtrak and create a new US$3 billion program to assist aviation manufacturers with payroll costs, according to documents seen by Reuters and sources briefed on the matter.

The US$1.9 billion COVID-19 relief proposal will provide US$30 billion to transit agencies, US$14 billion for passenger airlines, US$8 billion to U.S. airports and US$1.5 billion to Amtrak, the draft legislation says. U.S. House committees are set to vote on the legislation on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)