Exclusive: Daimler agrees to US$20 million settlement over US vehicle recalls

Business

Exclusive: Daimler agrees to US$20 million settlement over US vehicle recalls

Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA has agreed to a US$20 million civil penalty over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt hosts the international Motor Show (IAA)
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA has agreed to a US$20 million civil penalty over its handling of U.S. vehicle recalls, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

Under the terms of the settlement, the German automaker will pay US$13 million and faces another US$7 million fine if it does not comply with the agreement. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Daimler failed to notify owners in a timely fashion in some recalls, did not submit all reports and did not launch at least two recalls in a timely fashion.

The settlement is set to be made public later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark