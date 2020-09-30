Exclusive: Deutsche Bank CEO to board: mergers not a focus now - sources

Deutsche Bank chief executive officer Christian Sewing told the lender's supervisory board he is not focused on bank mergers at the moment and is instead concentrating on the bank's overhaul until 2022, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Sewing made the statement at a recent meeting of the supervisory board focused on strategy, and it comes amid growing speculation about bank mergers.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

