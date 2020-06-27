Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators to okay AMS' 4.6 billion euro Osram bid - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to clear without conditions Austrian sensor producer AMS' acquisition of German lighting group Osram , people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

AMS, which supplies Apple with sensors for iPhones, is making its largest ever acquisition, which will help it diversify into the auto business.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)