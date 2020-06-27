Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators to okay AMS' 4.6 billion euro Osram bid - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to clear without conditions Austrian sensor producer AMS' acquisition of German lighting group Osram , people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

General view of the headquarters of German lighting manufacturer Osram in Munich
FILE PHOTO: General view of the headquarters of German lighting manufacturer Osram in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

AMS, which supplies Apple with sensors for iPhones, is making its largest ever acquisition, which will help it diversify into the auto business.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

