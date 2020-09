Exclusive: EU concessions include data pledge on Fitbit deal, Google says

Alphabet unit Google has offered a data pledge similar to a previous offer to EU antitrust regulators investigating its US$2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit , the company confirmed on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google has offered a data pledge similar to a previous offer to EU antitrust regulators investigating its US$2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit , the company confirmed on Tuesday.

The concessions to the European Commission include allowing third party makers of wearables access to its mobile operating system Android, Google said.

Reuters had earlier on Tuesday reported on the details of Google's concessions which will likely secure EU approval for the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)