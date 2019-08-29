Exclusive: EU regulators to approve US$2.6 billion Novelis, Aleris deal - sources

EU antitrust regulators will clear Novelis' US$2.6 billion takeover of Aleris after the U.S. aluminum producer pledged a far-ranging set of concessions, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminum coils are stored to cool after going through the hot mill at the facility of flat-rolled aluminum products maker Novelis, part of Aditya Birla Group, in Sierre, Switzerland, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Novelis, which is U.S.-based but owned by India's Hindalco Industries, has agreed to sell Aleris' Belgian plant, the people said, to address European Commission concerns that the deal may reduce competition and lead to higher prices, hitting carmakers in particular.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

