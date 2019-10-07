Exclusive: EU seeking to finalize probe into Inter Ikea's Dutch tax deal by end-2019 - sources

EU antitrust regulators are seeking to wrap up a two-year investigation into IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA by the end of the year with an order to pay millions of euros in Dutch back taxes, two people familiar with the matter said.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are seeking to wrap up a two-year investigation into IKEA brand owner Inter IKEA by the end of the year with an order to pay millions of euros in Dutch back taxes, two people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened an investigation into IKEA's franchise operator Inter IKEA in 2017, saying that two tax rulings granted by Dutch tax authorities to the company significantly reduced its taxable profits in the Netherlands.

The case is part of the EU executive's campaign against tax avoidance by multinationals.

The Commission is still weighing the scope of the case, the people said and the timing of its decision could still slip.

