Exclusive: EU to clear without conditions US$69 billion Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's US$69 billion bid for a 70per cent stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) , people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel stand before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.

