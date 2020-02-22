Exclusive: EU to clear without conditions US$69 billion Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's US$69 billion bid for a 70per cent stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) , people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's US$69 billion bid for a 70per cent stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) , people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)