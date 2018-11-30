Exclusive: EU to probe deeper into Vodafone, Liberty Global deal - source

EU antitrust regulators are likely to launch a full-scale investigation into Vodafone's US$21.8 billion purchase of Liberty Global's assets in Germany and eastern Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are likely to launch a full-scale investigation into Vodafone's US$21.8 billion purchase of Liberty Global's assets in Germany and eastern Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.

The deal between Vodafone and U.S. cable pioneer John Malone's Liberty would enable the world's second-largest mobile operator to better compete with Deutsche Telekom in the German rival's home market.

Advertisement

The opening of a so-called in-depth investigation would in practical terms mean the European Commission's rejection of a request by the German cartel authority to take over the case.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)