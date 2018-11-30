Exclusive: EU to probe deeper into Vodafone, Liberty Global deal - source

Exclusive: EU to probe deeper into Vodafone, Liberty Global deal - source

EU antitrust regulators are likely to launch a full-scale investigation into Vodafone's US$21.8 billion purchase of Liberty Global's assets in Germany and eastern Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.

Coaxial TV Cable is seen in front of Vodafone and Liberty Global logos in this illustration
Coaxial TV Cable is seen in front of Vodafone and Liberty Global logos in this illustration taken May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The deal between Vodafone and U.S. cable pioneer John Malone's Liberty would enable the world's second-largest mobile operator to better compete with Deutsche Telekom in the German rival's home market.

The opening of a so-called in-depth investigation would in practical terms mean the European Commission's rejection of a request by the German cartel authority to take over the case.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Source: Reuters

