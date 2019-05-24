Exclusive: FAA tells UN aviation agency 737 MAX ungrounding in US could happen by late June - sources

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) representatives told members of the United Nations' aviation agency they expect an ungrounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets in the United States as early as late June, three people familiar with Thursday's briefing said, though there is no firm timetable for the move.

FAA and Boeing representatives were briefing members of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) governing council in Montreal on Thursday.

The briefing was made by two FAA officials, one of the sources said.

