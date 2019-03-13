Exclusive: Fiat Chrysler to recall 862,520 US vehicles that do not meet emissions standards

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 862,520 gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States that do not meet U.S. emissions standards, Reuters has learned.

WASHINGTON: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 862,520 gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States that do not meet U.S. emissions standards, Reuters has learned.

The recall was prompted by in-use emissions investigations conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by EPA regulations, the agency said. EPA told Reuters it will continue to investigate other Fiat Chrysler vehicles which are potentially non-compliant and may become the subject of future recalls.

The recall includes 2011-2016 Dodge Journey, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Avenger and 2011-2012 Dodge Caliber. Fiat Chrysler did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)